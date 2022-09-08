PKN Orlen invests in high-tech wind turbine and infrastructure inspection companies

Adds additional information

GDANSK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen PKN.WA has invested in two companies that make systems that improve wind turbine efficiency and carry out automated infrastructure inspections.

The investments are in Eologix Sensor Technology and Invert Robotics Group and were made through PKN Orlen's venture capital fund Orlen VC, the company said on Thursday.

Orlen did not disclose the value of the investments.

Austria-based Eologix Sensor Technology makes systems monitoring turbine blade angles, turbine element placement and frost detection, which can help to increase turbine efficiency by up to 20-30%, Orlen said in a statement.

The system can be installed on new as well as existing turbines.

Ireland-based Invert Robotics Group develops machines to automate inspection processes for industrial infrastructure, necessary to extend its lifetime. These tasks are currently performed by technicians in what can be an expensive and dangerous process, Orlen said.

"Acquiring and efficiently implementing innovation determines the competitive position of Orlen Group," the company's chief executive Daniel Obajtek said in the statement.

He first announced the investments in a post on Twitter.

Orlen VC's portfolio also includes industrial cybersecurity solution provider ICSec.

