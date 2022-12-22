PKN Orlen fund invests in chemical tech firm Apeiron Synthesis

Gdansk, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest refiner PKN Orlen PKN.WA said on Thursday its venture capital fund has invested in Poland-based chemical technology company Apeiron Synthesis.

Orlen plans to make use of Apeiron's olefin metathesis technology used in the automotive, pharmaceutical, plastics and fuel sectors, the refiner said in a news release.

(Reporting by Maria Gieldon in Gdansk; editing by Jason Neely)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.