PKN Orlen fund invests in chemical tech firm Apeiron Synthesis

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

December 22, 2022 — 05:24 am EST

Written by Maria Gieldon for Reuters ->

Gdansk, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest refiner PKN Orlen PKN.WA said on Thursday its venture capital fund has invested in Poland-based chemical technology company Apeiron Synthesis.

Orlen plans to make use of Apeiron's olefin metathesis technology used in the automotive, pharmaceutical, plastics and fuel sectors, the refiner said in a news release.

