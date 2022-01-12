PKN Orlen agrees deals to sell Grupa Lotos assets to Aramco, MOL, Unimot and Rossi Biofuel

GDANSK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Poland's top energy group PKN Orlen PKN.WA has agreed framework deals to sell some of Grupa Lotos' LTSP.WA assets to Saudi Aramco Overseas, Hungar MOL, Poland's Unimot and Rossi Biofuel, the company informed on Wednesday.

PKN Orlen announced plans to take over Lotos in 2018, but had to meet several conditions set by the European Commission, to complete the deal. The company agreed to sell some of Lotos' assets to address competition concerns. The deadline for conclusion of the deal was set at Jan. 14.

(Reporting by Anna Banacka and Anna Koper Editing by Louise Heavens)

((anna.banacka@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 65;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.