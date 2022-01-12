PKN Orlen agrees deals to sell Grupa Lotos assets to Aramco, MOL, Unimot and Rossi Biofuel

Poland's top energy group PKN Orlen has agreed framework deals to sell some of Grupa Lotos' assets to Saudi Aramco Overseas, Hungar MOL, Poland's Unimot and Rossi Biofuel, the company informed on Wednesday.

PKN Orlen announced plans to take over Lotos in 2018, but had to meet several conditions set by the European Commission, to complete the deal. The company agreed to sell some of Lotos' assets to address competition concerns. The deadline for conclusion of the deal was set at Jan. 14.

