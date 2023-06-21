News & Insights

PKN Orlen AGM approves dividend, name change

June 21, 2023 — 08:40 am EDT

June 21 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Poland's biggest oil refiner, PKN Orlen PKN.WA, approved a record full-year 2022 dividend of 5.50 zlotys ($1.35) per share at Wednesday's annual general meeting (AGM).

The dividend is based on a strategy update announced on Feb. 28, which make annual dividend distributions equivalent to 40% of the previous year's adjusted free cash flow.

A majority of shareholders voted in support of a resolution to change the name of PKN Orlen to Orlen.

($1 = 4.0606 zlotys)

