PKI.CA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Parkland Corp (TSX: PKI.TO ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.54, changing hands as low as $35.46 per share. Parkland Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PKI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PKI's low point in its 52 week range is $30.09 per share, with $43.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.36.

