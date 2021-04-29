PKI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (Symbol: PKI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $130.25, changing hands as low as $130.01 per share. PerkinElmer, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PKI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PKI's low point in its 52 week range is $85.71 per share, with $162.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $130.15. The PKI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

