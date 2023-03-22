PKI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Parkland Corp (TSX: PKI.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.07, changing hands as high as $31.69 per share. Parkland Corp shares are currently trading up about 8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PKI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PKI's low point in its 52 week range is $24.25 per share, with $39.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.50.

