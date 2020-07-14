PKG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Packaging Corp of America (Symbol: PKG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $100.84, changing hands as high as $101.34 per share. Packaging Corp of America shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PKG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PKG's low point in its 52 week range is $71.05 per share, with $114.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.23. The PKG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

