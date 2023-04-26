PKG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Packaging Corp of America (Symbol: PKG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $132.75, changing hands as low as $132.37 per share. Packaging Corp of America shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PKG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PKG's low point in its 52 week range is $110.555 per share, with $165.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $134.23. The PKG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

