$PKE stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PKE stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,796,322 of trading volume.

$PKE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PKE (you can track the company live on Quiver's $PKE stock page ):

$PKE insiders have traded $PKE stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK A ESQUIVEL (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 19,500 shares for an estimated $67,500.

$PKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $PKE stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

