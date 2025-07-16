$PKE stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PKE stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,796,322 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PKE (you can track the company live on Quiver's $PKE stock page):
$PKE Insider Trading Activity
$PKE insiders have traded $PKE stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK A ESQUIVEL (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 19,500 shares for an estimated $67,500.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PKE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $PKE stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP added 358,845 shares (+14.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,826,465
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 75,900 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,020,855
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC removed 60,426 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $812,729
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 46,831 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $629,876
- PENN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC removed 45,104 shares (-27.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $606,648
- CONTINUUM ADVISORY, LLC removed 44,274 shares (-33.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $595,485
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 41,508 shares (-19.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $558,282
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $PKE on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.