PK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: PK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.08, changing hands as high as $20.09 per share. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PK's low point in its 52 week range is $10.1109 per share, with $24.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.12.

