PK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: PK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.41, changing hands as high as $19.77 per share. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PK's low point in its 52 week range is $15.77 per share, with $24.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.58.

