PK AirFinance funds scaled portfolio facility for China Aircraft Leasing Group

PK AirFinance announced the arrangement and funding of a $550 million loan facility with China Aircraft Leasing Group’s sidecar platform, China Aircraft Global. The portfolio is secured by 21 narrowbody and 2 widebody aircraft. The collateral pool is diversified among 15 different airline operators located across the globe. PK is acting as sole lender, admin agent and security trustee on the secured loan facility.

