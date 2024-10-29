PJT Partners reports Q3 adjusted EPS 93c, consensus 91c

Reports Q3 revenue $326M, consensus $312.66M. Paul Taubman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our firm delivered record third quarter and nine months results with strong year-to-date performance in all our businesses. We continue to see progress as measured by the success of our recruiting efforts, the maturation of our team, the expansion of our global reach, and the growing appreciation of our firm’s unique capabilities. As before, we remain highly confident in our future growth prospects.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PJT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.