PJT Partners Q2 Profit Increases

July 30, 2024 — 07:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) Tuesday announced second quarter earnings that grew from the prior year on improved revenues.

The quarterly earnings were $28.32 million or $1.06 per share, compared $22.141 million or $0.86 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings $54.09 million or $1.19 per share.

On average, 6 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.69 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

The company said it has entered into a new $100 million revolving credit facility on July 29, 2024.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $360.18 million from $346.28 million a year ago.

