PJT Partners (PJT) Declares $0.25 Dividend

PJT Partners said on February 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 7, 2023 will receive the payment on March 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $76.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.30%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.58%, the lowest has been 0.22%, and the highest has been 1.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.42 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.71 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.24% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for PJT Partners is $86.90. The forecasts range from a low of $83.83 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 13.24% from its latest reported closing price of $76.74.

The projected annual revenue for PJT Partners is $1,181MM, an increase of 15.16%. The projected annual EPS is $4.97, an increase of 37.70%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 454 funds or institutions reporting positions in PJT Partners. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PJT is 0.18%, an increase of 7.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.26% to 21,430K shares. The put/call ratio of PJT is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,005K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 995K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PJT by 9.11% over the last quarter.

Eagle Asset Management holds 882K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 902K shares, representing a decrease of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PJT by 3.17% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 849K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 757K shares, representing an increase of 10.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PJT by 4.25% over the last quarter.

SASMX - ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Fund holds 818K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 832K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PJT by 10.81% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 712K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 729K shares, representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PJT by 41.28% over the last quarter.

PJT Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PJT Partners is a premier global advisory-focused investment bank. Its team of senior professionals delivers a wide array of strategic advisory, strategic capital markets, restructuring and special situations, shareholder advisory and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments around the world. PJT Partners offers a unique portfolio of advisory services designed to help its clients achieve their strategic objectives. The Company also provides, through PJT Park Hill, private fund advisory and fundraising services for alternative investment managers, including private equity funds, real estate funds and hedge funds.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.