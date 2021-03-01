PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 02, 2021

PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PJT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that PJT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PJT was $69.72, representing a -14.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $81.82 and a 195.05% increase over the 52 week low of $23.63.

PJT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). PJT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.47. Zacks Investment Research reports PJT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -6.59%, compared to an industry average of 8.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PJT Dividend History page.

