PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 07, 2021

PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PJT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $74.71, the dividend yield is .27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PJT was $74.71, representing a -16.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.50 and a 15.28% increase over the 52 week low of $64.81.

PJT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). PJT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.41. Zacks Investment Research reports PJT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.81%, compared to an industry average of 14%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pjt Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

