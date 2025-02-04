PJT Partners Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $51.30 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $24.91 million, or $0.87 per share, last year.

Excluding items, PJT Partners Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $94.00 million or $1.90 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 45.3% to $477.28 million from $328.55 million last year.

PJT Partners Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $51.30 Mln. vs. $24.91 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.83 vs. $0.87 last year. -Revenue: $477.28 Mln vs. $328.55 Mln last year.

