PJT PARTNERS Earnings Results: $PJT Reports Quarterly Earnings

PJT PARTNERS ($PJT) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $1.90 per share, beating estimates of $1.18 by $0.72. The company also reported revenue of $477,280,000, beating estimates of $385,104,415 by $92,175,585.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PJT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

PJT PARTNERS Insider Trading Activity

PJT PARTNERS insiders have traded $PJT stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PJT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIEVDI DON CORNWELL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,585 shares for an estimated $1,923,523 .

. JI-YEUN LEE (Managing Partner) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,188,456 .

. KENNETH C WHITNEY sold 1,725 shares for an estimated $275,568

GRACE REKSTEN SKAUGEN sold 2,015 shares for an estimated $251,592

DAVID ADAM TRAVIN (General Counsel) sold 1,541 shares for an estimated $245,296

JAMES COSTOS sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $242,115

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

PJT PARTNERS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 148 institutional investors add shares of PJT PARTNERS stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.