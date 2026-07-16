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PJT Partners CFO Helen Meates Steps Down; Appoints Arun Kalra As Successor

July 16, 2026 — 07:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - PJT Partners Inc. (PJT), on Thursday announced that Chief Financial Officer Helen Meates will step down after more than a decade in the role, effective October 1.

The company appointed Arun Kalra as Chief Financial Officer, effective on the same date.

Meates will remain with the company through the end of 2026 to ensure a smooth transition.

Kalra currently serves as Director of Finance at PJT Partners.

Kalra joined the company in 2016 as Head of Financial Planning and Analysis and previously was a senior member of the compensation team at UBS.

In the pre-market, PJT Partners is 1.63% lesser at $165.97 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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