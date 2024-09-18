News & Insights

Markets
PJT

PJT Partners To Buy DeNovo Partners To Strengthen Middle East Market

September 18, 2024 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - PJT Partners Inc. (PJT), an investment banking company, announced on Wednesday that it has inked a deal to acquire DeNovo Partners, an advisory firm focused on the Middle East. The financial terms are not disclosed.

This acquisition, to be closed in October, builds upon the strategic alliance PJT Partners and deNovo entered into in 2020.

Paul Taubman, CEO of PJT Partners, said: "We look forward to building upon our strong partnership to better serve clients in the Middle East as well as international clients with business interests in the region."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PJT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.