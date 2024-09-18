PJT Partners To Buy DeNovo Partners To Strengthen Middle East Market

(RTTNews) - PJT Partners Inc. (PJT), an investment banking company, announced on Wednesday that it has inked a deal to acquire DeNovo Partners, an advisory firm focused on the Middle East. The financial terms are not disclosed.

This acquisition, to be closed in October, builds upon the strategic alliance PJT Partners and deNovo entered into in 2020.

Paul Taubman, CEO of PJT Partners, said: "We look forward to building upon our strong partnership to better serve clients in the Middle East as well as international clients with business interests in the region."

