PJT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Pjt Partners Inc Class A (Symbol: PJT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.64, changing hands as low as $68.62 per share. Pjt Partners Inc Class A shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PJT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PJT's low point in its 52 week range is $47.97 per share, with $81.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.14.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.