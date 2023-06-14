PJT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Pjt Partners Inc Class A (Symbol: PJT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $73.14, changing hands as high as $73.35 per share. Pjt Partners Inc Class A shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PJT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PJT's low point in its 52 week range is $59.61 per share, with $83.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.94.

