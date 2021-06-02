PJM pays prices near lowest in a decade in capacity auction

June 2 (Reuters) - U.S power grid operator PJM Interconnection on Wednesday said it procured resources in its capacity auction for 2022/2023 at $50 per megawatt day (MWd), the lowest since 2013/14.

The largest U.S grid operator's 2022/23 auction price was sharply lower than the $140.00 MWd for 2021/22 that was set in its last auction in 2018.

A lower load forecast and reserve requirement reducing the amount of capacity needed, lower estimated costs for building new generators and overall lower offer prices from resources participating in the auction likely caused the drop, PJM said in a press release.

All generators are interested in the capacity auction because it represents a source of revenue in addition to what they make selling power in the energy market.

The biggest U.S. electricity operator procured 144,477 megawatts of resources for the June 2022-May 2023 period for most of the PJM region.

Nuclear operators like Exleon Corp EXC.O and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PSEG)PEG.N, however, have threatened to shut some of their money-losing reactors if they don't make more money from state or federal subsidies or the capacity and energy markets.

That could pose a problem for federal and state lawmakers seeking to reduce carbon emissions since nuclear is the biggest source of carbon free power in many states.

Nuclear generators cleared an additional 4,460 MW compared to the last auction, PJM said.

The auction also cleared 1,728 MW of wind and 1,512 MW of solar.

Coal generators, meanwhile, cleared 8,175 fewer megawatts than in the previous auction.

PJM uses the capacity auction to make sure the grid has enough resources in the future.

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer and Bharat Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

