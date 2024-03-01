PJM board approves changes to regional transmission expansion plan

March 1 (Reuters) - PJM Interconnection, the biggest U.S. power grid operator, said its board has approved amendments to its Regional Transmission Expansion Plan to ensure efficient and reliable electricity supply for its customers.

Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection, oversees electricity supply in a 13-state region in the United States, managing and paying on-call generators to keep power systems running.

The board has approved several new baseline projects, scope and cost revisions to three existing baseline projects, the acceleration of two projects to ease congestion, and the cancellation of three previously approved baseline projects that are no longer needed, PJM said in a statement earlier this week.

The approved scope and cost changes involve the New Jersey State Agreement Approach project, the deactivation of Brandon Shores, and a 2023 RTEP Window 3 project, PJM said.

Last December, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approved a $1.2 billion settlement between PJM Interconnection and more than 80 parties to resolve concerns related to a massive outage during a 2022 winter storm.

PJM Interconnection has suffered from some of the country's lengthiest interconnection backlogs and wait times for new power sources to connect to the grid.

Grid-specific technologies could quickly free up about 6.6 gigawatts of capacity for PJM, allowing more renewable power to be rapidly deployed in the largest U.S. wholesale electricity market, the Rocky Mountain Institute said earlier this month.

(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

