US Markets

PizzaExpress to permanently close 73 UK outlets, impacting 1,100 jobs

Contributor
Radhika Anilkumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

Privately held restaurant group PizzaExpress said on Tuesday it would close 73 restaurants in the UK, impacting 1,100 jobs, as coronavirus lockdowns and higher costs hurt its business.

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Privately held restaurant group PizzaExpress said on Tuesday it would close 73 restaurants in the UK, impacting 1,100 jobs, as coronavirus lockdowns and higher costs hurt its business.

The UK-based restaurant chain said it has launched a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) to improve its finances by reducing rental agreements and temporarily moving from quarterly to monthly rents.

"Hard as this process is, it will protect the jobs of over 9,000 of our colleagues," Zoe Bowley, the company's UK and Ireland managing director, said in a statement.

PizzaExpress said it would seek approval for the CVA proposals from its creditors by way of a virtual meeting on Sept. 4.

Earlier this month, Chinese buyout firm Hony Capital decided to cease control of PizzaExpress, which it bought for 900 million pounds ($1.19 billion) in 2014, to creditors in a debt-for-equity swap.

The company joins the long list of UK's high street restaurants chains that have closed outlets and cut thousands of jobs, seeking to restructure their businesses in the face of the pandemic.

($1 = 0.7552 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8067490824;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Shape of the Economic Recovery Relative to U.S. Markets

    ING Chief International Economist James Knightly joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the shape of the economic recovery relative to U.S. markets.

    23 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular