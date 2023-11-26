Pizza Pizza RoyaltyCorp (PZRIF) Price Target Increased by 5.34% to 11.87

The average one-year price target for Pizza Pizza RoyaltyCorp (OTC:PZRIF) has been revised to 11.87 / share. This is an increase of 5.34% from the prior estimate of 11.27 dated December 22, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.75 to a high of 12.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.97% from the latest reported closing price of 10.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pizza Pizza RoyaltyCorp. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 7.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PZRIF is 0.03%, a decrease of 3.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.89% to 2,057K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FWATX - Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 883K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 852K shares, representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PZRIF by 6.11% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 476K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 204K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PZRIF by 8.66% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 162K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 128K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.