Pizza Pizza RoyaltyCorp (PZRIF) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Pizza Pizza RoyaltyCorp said on May 16, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.87 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.33%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pizza Pizza RoyaltyCorp. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PZRIF is 0.04%, a decrease of 6.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.07% to 2,069K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.84% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pizza Pizza RoyaltyCorp is 11.27. The forecasts range from a low of 11.16 to a high of $11.60. The average price target represents an increase of 20.84% from its latest reported closing price of 9.32.

The projected annual revenue for Pizza Pizza RoyaltyCorp is 572MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.89.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FWATX - Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 937K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,058K shares, representing a decrease of 12.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PZRIF by 5.58% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 476K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 468K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PZRIF by 1.64% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 180K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 161K shares, representing an increase of 10.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PZRIF by 4.39% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 162K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 128K shares. No change in the last quarter.

