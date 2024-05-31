Pizza Pizza Royalty Shareholders Elect Board

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) has released an update.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting, with shareholders representing over 23% of outstanding shares voting in favor of electing all five board nominees. The election results included a strong majority support for each nominee, with the lowest approval still commanding an 80.64% majority. The company, which is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PZA, continues to engage its investors transparently.

