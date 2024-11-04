News & Insights

Pizza Pizza Royalty Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

November 04, 2024 — 05:42 pm EST

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) has released an update.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. reported a decline in sales and earnings for the third quarter of 2024, with same-store sales down 5.3% and adjusted earnings per share decreasing by 6.3%. Despite these challenges, the company expanded its restaurant network by six net locations and continues to focus on leveraging its strong value leadership and enhancing customer experiences.

