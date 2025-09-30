Pizza Pizza Royalty (PZRIF) Price Target Increased by 28.23% to 12.47

The average one-year price target for Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCPK:PZRIF) has been revised to $12.47 / share. This is an increase of 28.23% from the prior estimate of $9.73 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.35 to a high of $12.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.80% from the latest reported closing price of $9.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pizza Pizza Royalty. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PZRIF is 0.03%, an increase of 2.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 2,186K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FWATX - Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 770K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 765K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PZRIF by 12.91% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 524K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 525K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PZRIF by 4.96% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 272K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares , representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PZRIF by 2.68% over the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 147K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares , representing an increase of 6.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PZRIF by 2.77% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 137K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

