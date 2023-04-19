Pizza Pizza Royalty (PZRIF) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Pizza Pizza Royalty said on April 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.87 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.33%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pizza Pizza Royalty. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PZRIF is 0.04%, a decrease of 15.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.19% to 2,066K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.84% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pizza Pizza Royalty is $11.27. The forecasts range from a low of $11.16 to a high of $11.60. The average price target represents an increase of 20.84% from its latest reported closing price of $9.32.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pizza Pizza Royalty is $572MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.89.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 8K shares. No change in the last quarter.

QCVAX - Clearwater International Fund holds 49K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 162K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 128K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.