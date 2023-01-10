Pizza Hut's "The Big New Yorker" Returns To Menus Starting Feb. 1

(RTTNews) - Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM), announced the return of its 16'' New York-style pizza, "The Big New Yorker" to its menus, starting February 1.

After its initial launch 24 years ago, the iconic XL pizza will be available at participating Pizza Hut restaurants nationwide for a limited-time only. Meanwhile, Hut Rewards members will get exclusive access to try the Big New Yorker starting January 31.

The company noted that each 16" pizza features six oversized, foldable slices with crispy crust and bold flavors including sweet marinara sauce and Parmesan oregano seasoning on top.

The Big New Yorker extra-large pizza's one order comes with double pepperoni, or one choose-your-own topping for a price starting at $13.99. Orders can be customized with extra toppings or extra cheese for an additional charge.

Lindsay Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut, said, "The Big New Yorker was a huge hit when we launched it in 1999, setting the stage for future industry innovations like Pizza Hut Melts and Detroit-Style pizza. At 30% larger than our large pizza, now is the perfect time to answer our customers' requests and bring back The Big New Yorker in a big way right before the big game next month."

