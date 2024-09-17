Pizza Hut's ResZAmes To Support Job Search

(RTTNews) - Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., is launching 'ResZAmes', a new offering aimed to help professionals deliver their resumes to prospective employers through pizza boxes in New York City. The free resume-printed pizza boxes are expected to capture employer attention during peak 'September Surge' hiring season.

ResZAmes allows job applicants in the toughest job market, NYC, to stand out by printing applicants' resumes directly on a pizza box. These specially crafted boxes will be hand-delivered to corporate headquarters of customer's choosing - all for free.

The Pizza Hut ResZAmes submissions are now open at ResZAmes.com for a limited time through September 22. The company noted that each ResZAme pizza box will arrive with a perfectly warm and deliciously cheesy medium-sized cheese pizza.

The job seekers could visit the ResZAmes website- ResZAmes.com, and input the zip code of the headquarters of their desired future employer. Customers whose employer's offices fall into the eligible delivery zones within NYC will be directed to input their resume via the online submission form.

Pizza Hut will then review the resume submissions and choose a select number of lucky winners whose resume will be hand delivered through custom Pizza Hut ResZAme pizza box to their desired employers.

The move by Pizza Hut would help job seekers grab the attention of employers amid the 'September Surge,' where there is a notable increase in job opportunities across industries at the start of fourth quarter, and differentiate themselves in a crowded job market.

Pizza Hut's Chief Marketing Officer, Melissa Friebe, said, "We know finding a job can be daunting especially during this key hiring season, so we wanted to lend a hand to our job seeking customers and help them break through the clutter. By combining Pizza Hut's iconic pizza boxes with job seekers' resumes, we are hoping to help resumes drum up the same excitement as office pizza and help the applicant make a lasting impression. Who could possibly ignore a resume when it is delivered as a delicious pizza?"

