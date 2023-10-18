News & Insights

Pizza Hut To Now Stay Open At Least Until Midnight

October 18, 2023

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM), owner of quick service restaurants franchises, announced on Wednesday that it has extended the operating hours of pizza restaurant chain Pizza Hut.

Now many of the Pizza Hut outlets will stay open until midnight or even later. Late diners can now opt for delivery, or carry out even as late as 2 AM.

"Recognizing the undeniable trend toward late-night dining among the younger generation, Pizza Hut is seizing this opportunity to satisfy these after-dinner hankerings. By extending its hours, Pizza Hut aims to bridge this gap and cater to customers' desires," the company said in a statement.

Pizza Hut has also leveraged its partnership with aggregators to expand customers' accessibility and unlock the ability to service customers with ease. The pizza chain is using Dragontail technology that will support the goal of each menu item reaching the customer hot and fresh.

