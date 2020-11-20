Pizza Hut Sells Limited-edition Original Pan Weighted Blanket

(RTTNews) - Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has teamed up with a sleep and wellness brand, Gravity Blanket, to make a weighted blanket almost as warm as your favorite pizza.

Inspired by the popularity of the Original Pan Pizza from Pizza Hut, which has been satisfying pizza cravings for more than forty years, the restaurant chain is selling the limited-edition Original Pan Weighted Blanket in collaboration with Gravity Blanket.

The Original Pan Weighted Blanket weighs 15-pounds. At a full 72-inches in diameter, the blanket features a premium micro-fleece duvet cover that promises a "luxurious comfort," according to Pizza Hut.

George Felix, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut, said, "There's no better way to close out 2020 than eating a Pizza Hut Original Pan Pizza while wrapped in the warmth and comfort of the Original Pan Weighted Blanket. This partnership with Gravity Blanket was the perfect solution to bring one of our legendary pizzas to life while bringing our fans a little TLC at the same time."

The Original Pan Weighted Blanket can be ordered at originalpanblanket.com for $150, which is 25% less than a typical weighted blanket from Gravity.

