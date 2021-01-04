Pizza Hut Offers New 'Nothing But Stuffed Crust' Pizza

(RTTNews) - Pizza Hut is offering a "Nothing But Stuffed Crust," in a celebration to the 25th anniversary of stuffed crust Pizza's debut.

The company said that Nothing But Stuffed Crust, a literal ring of golden-brown crust baked to perfection with cheesy goodness inside, is available exclusively in select Los Angeles and Dallas locations from January 5-7.

It is available for free with a $10 purchase to the first fifty customers each day, per location. Offer not available online or for delivery or dine-in so call to order for carryout or contactless curbside pickup, where available, Pizza Hut said in a statement.

Pizza Hut said that a $11.99 three-topping original stuffed crust pizza is available for a limited time at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide for contactless delivery, carryout and curbside pickup.

