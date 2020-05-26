Pizza Hut Offers Half A Million Free Pizzas To 2020 Graduates

(RTTNews) - Pizza Hut is giving away 500,000 free pizzas to 2020 graduates in the Unites States. The pizza chain, owned by Yum! Brands, offers one free medium 1-topping pizza to all diploma/degree earning individuals until supplies last.

The company is partnering with America's dairy farmers for the offer, which can be claimed until Thursday and redeemed until June 4.

The 2020 graduates can go to Pizza Hut Graduation website and sign up for a Hut Rewards account to claim one free pizza per account.

In an Instagram post, Pizza Hut said, "Congratulations Class of 2020, you did it! Together with America's dairy farmers, we want to celebrate all your accomplishments with half a million FREE pizzas. Visit https://bit.ly/2XmKGkz to claim your free medium 1-topping pizza while supplies last."

Amid the worsening coronavirus spread, Pizza Hut in April donated 250,000 Personal Pan Pizzas through its Read & Feed Program to meet the urgent needs of those who rely on school for food. The company also announced $500,000 in grants to educators through its nonprofit partner, First Book.

Pizza Hut, which operates over 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries, also announced plans to provide over 10 million masks for team members at all restaurants.

