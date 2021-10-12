Pizza Hut Launches TikTok Contest To Find Next Viral $10 Tastemaker Pizza Recipe

(RTTNews) - Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM), has launched a TikTok challenge encouraging pizza lovers to share their personalized $10 Tastemaker pizza recipe to find the Next Viral $10 Tastemaker Pizza Recipe. The winner's recipe will be selected to be featured on Pizza Hut menus nationwide for a limited time. The winner will also be awarded a $2,500 Pizza Hut gift card. Twenty other participants would be awarded one year's worth of pizza gift cards.

Pizza Hut is also partnering with TikTok creator Oneya D'Amelio. Oneya's personalized @AngryReactions $10 Tastemaker is now available to order online at participating Pizza Hut restaurants nationwide, for a limited time.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.