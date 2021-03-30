Markets
Pizza Hut Launches The Hut Lane, A Dedicated Digital Order Pick-up Window - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM), announced Tuesday that it is doubling down on safety and convenience and is launching The Hut Lane, a dedicated digital order pick-up window available at over 1,500 locations across the country with more to come. It was also the first national pizza brand to offer Contactless Curbside Pickup.

Pizza Hut said it has adapted to offer a way for customers to place digital orders without ever having to leave their vehicles as customer preferences shifted during the early months of the pandemic.

The Hut Lane represents the next evolution of this breakthrough experience, offering safety, convenience and speed without customers ever having to park their cars.

The Hut Lane service can be accessed through the Pizza Hut app and pizzahut.com and is also available for those placing orders over the phone. Customers can simply pull up to the dedicated window, grab their order and go.

