Pizza Hut Launches New Dish Melts

(RTTNews) - Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM), announced the launch of a new dish, Melts, aiming to provide more individual meal-time options.

The company said it is entering the handheld category with Pizza Hut Melts, which is cheesy, crispy, loaded with toppings, and served with a dip.

Pizza Hut Melts are available at participating restaurants for $6.99 as a quick savory snack, lunch, or on-the-go dinner. One order of Melts features two slices of Pizza Hut's signature Thin N' Crispy crust loaded with an abundance of toppings and cheese. They are folded over, baked to melty perfection and complemented with a dipping sauce.

Unlike most pizza dishes, Melts were designed for a pizza party of ONE. It gives guests the option to enjoy pizza without having to order a whole pie, whenever or wherever they want.

Pizza Hut Melts are available in four different recipes. They include Pepperoni Lover's served with marinara dipping sauce; Buffalo Chicken served with buffalo dipping sauce and ranch dipping sauce; Chicken Bacon Parmesan served with ranch dipping sauce; and Meat Lover's served with marinara dipping sauce.

Noting that Melts aren't for sharing, Pizza Hut offers select lucky guests online with $100 if they sign an "MDA" agreeing not to share images of the new Pizza Hut Melts on their social media channels.

Lindsay Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut, said, "We like to say - pizza is for WE, Melts are for ME because sometimes you want the delicious taste of pizza all for yourself without having to order and share an entire pie. With Melts, now there's a new way to get the bold flavors of your favorite pizza - or what you might get on your favorite sandwich - just for you, whenever and wherever you want."

