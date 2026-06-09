Pizza Hut Launches Hut Originals Platform To Celebrate Food And Fan Memories

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM), announced the launch of Hut Originals, a new platform dedicated to Pizza Hut's iconic food, fun and fans.

To kick off the launch, the company introduced new Crispy Parm Pan Pizza, available now at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide. It also plans to offer fan-favorite menu items at throwback value.

Additionally, Hut Originals platform is bringing back its classic BOOK IT! button on June 10 for a free personal pan pizza.

"The platform celebrates the moments, memories and menu items generations of fans share with Pizza Hut," said Melissa Friebe, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut.

In the pre-market hours, YUM is trading at $147.07, down 0.21 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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