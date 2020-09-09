Pizza Hut Launches $10 Tastemaker With 680 Topping Combinations - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM), said Wednesday it is introducing the $10 Tastemaker, where one can choose any three toppings on a large pizza for just $10 and get it any way you want it, via contactless delivery, carryout or curbside pickup.

With over 17 topping options, pizza lovers can literally order a different 3-topping pizza combo every day for 680 days without repeating.

To give fans months of mealtime inspiration, Pizza Hut created a limited-run of 22 1/3-month $10 Tastemaker Calendars highlighting 680 days of different 3-topping pizza combos.

To receive your very own calendar, be one of the first 680 people to order the $10 Tastemaker today beginning at 3 pm EDT through the Pizza Hut mobile app for delivery and we'll ship you one for free.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.