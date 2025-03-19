Pizza Hut Introduces Hutty To Enhance College Basketball Tournament

(RTTNews) - Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM), Wednesday announced the launch of Hutty, a second-screen companion designed to enhance college basketball tournament and offer exclusive rewards to fans.

Hutty brings real-time reactions, hot takes, and exclusive Pizza Hut offers straight to fans, the company stated.

With this latest initiative, Pizza Hut intends to turn the solo second-screen moments into an interactive, community-driven experience.

In the pre-market hours, Yum's stock is trading at $157.31, up 0.01 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

