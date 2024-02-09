News & Insights

US Markets
YUM

Pizza Hut India operator reports biggest profit fall since listing

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

February 09, 2024 — 03:38 am EST

Written by Ashna Teresa Britto for Reuters ->

Adds background, details throughout

BENGALURU, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Sapphire Foods India SAPI.NS, the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants, on Friday reported its biggest quarterly decline in profit since listing in 2021, hurt by domestic competition and as inflation-weary consumers cut back spending on fast food.

The Yum Brands YUM.N franchisee's consolidated net profit fell nearly 69% to 101.4 million rupees ($1.22 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 239.6 million rupees, according to LSEG data.

Inflation-hit consumers continued to cut back spending on discretionary items during the quarter. To counter this, fast-food outlets in India have been rolling out cheaper menu items and launching more marketing campaigns to bolster demand.

Despite this, companies including Sapphire, which offers pizza's starting at 169 rupees, have also been facing stiff competition from local pizzerias that offer cheaper options, denting the profits of bigger quick service restaurants.

Its same-store sales, which measure the growth in revenue from stores that have been in operation for at least a year, declined 2% at KFC restaurants and fell 19% at Pizza Hut.

Total revenue rose 12% to 6.66 billion rupees, while expenses jumped nearly 16%. This led to its margins on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) contracting to 18.4% from 19.6% an year ago.

Shares of Sapphire, which also operates Pizza Hut stores in Sri Lanka, however, rose 2% after the results. They fell 2% in the third quarter.

Domino's Pizza operator Jubilant FoodworksJUBI.NS reported a surprise fall in quarterly profit, while KFC India operator Devyani posted its slowest revenue growth since listing amid higher costs.

($1 = 82.9700 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((AshnaTeresa.Britto@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

YUM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.