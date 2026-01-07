Markets
Pizza Hut Collaborates With Tom Brady To Introduce Limited-Time Pizza Offer

January 07, 2026 — 06:31 am EST

(RTTNews) - Pizza Hut, a division of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM), Wednesday announced a collaboration with legendary quarterback, Tom Brady, to kick off a new "Pizza Before the Hut" campaign.

Starting today, Pizza Hut is introducing its new limited time deal on the 16" Big New Yorker pizza for $10 at participating locations nationwide for the biggest games of the year.

"When you launch the Big New Yorker for just $10, you've got to go big with everything around it: from partnering with the biggest name in football and the QB who has shouted 'hut' more than anyone, to a big challenge worthy of the moment with a big pizza party," said Melissa Friebe, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut.

In the pre-market hours, YUM is trading at $149.23, down 1.40 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

