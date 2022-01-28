Pizza Hut Brings Up The Heat With New Spicy Pizza

(RTTNews) - American fast Food chain Yum! Brands, Inc.'s (YUM) Pizza Hut is launching a spicy pizza for a limited period. The pizza, named "Spicy Lover's Pizza" will have three variations and will be available from Thursday. According to the company, the basic ingredients of the pie will be spicy marinara sauce, two types of pepperoni (classic and crispy cupped), red jalapeño peppers, crushed chili peppers, and some special herbs. The customers will have Double Pepperoni, Chicken, and Pineapple, and an all-veggie pizza to choose from. The veggies will include bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Prices will open at $12.99 for a large serving. According to a third-party report published by a food-oriented research firm, Technomic, 80% of restaurant-goers enjoy spicy food options. The firm has also stated that the spicy flavors usually entice the younger generation more. Pizza Hut is expecting to expand its customer base with the help of this addition. Recently, the chain said that it has seen just a 2% hike in the US in its latest quarter. Pizza Hut is not the only chain to "spice" things up. Arby's has claimed that it has the spiciest sandwich on the market while Shake Shak (SHAK) has also introduced buffalo chicken sandwich and buffalo spiced fries in its menu. Wendy's, McDonald's, Burger King, and other major fast-food chains have joined in on the act.

