Pizza Hut Brings Back Fan-favorite Detroit-Style Pizza For Limited Time - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM), announced Tuesday the return of Detroit-Style pizza at its outlets for a limited time. Beginning today, Hut Rewards members get early access to indulge in its cravable, caramelized-crust, glory, one day before all pizza lovers can sink their teeth into this fan favorite starting August 25.

Pizza lovers also now have the option to "Create Your Own" personal recipe with up to five topping combinations. The original offerings come in three bold handcrafted recipes - Double Pepperoni, Meaty Deluxe and Supremo.

The recipe that took more than a year and more than 500 iterations to develop, was in such high demand when it debuted in early 2021. The launch ultimately led to Pizza Hut's best quarterly sales results in 10 years.

Each Detroit-Style pizza is rectangular-shaped, served up with cheese all the way to the edge creating a caramelized crust, loaded with toppings and topped with a premium vine-ripened tomato sauce.

Pizza Hut Detroit-Style pizza is available now at locations nationwide for contactless delivery, carryout, curbside pickup or the recently introduced digital order pick-up window, The Hut Lane.

