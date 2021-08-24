Markets
YUM

Pizza Hut Brings Back Fan-favorite Detroit-Style Pizza For Limited Time - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM), announced Tuesday the return of Detroit-Style pizza at its outlets for a limited time. Beginning today, Hut Rewards members get early access to indulge in its cravable, caramelized-crust, glory, one day before all pizza lovers can sink their teeth into this fan favorite starting August 25.

Pizza lovers also now have the option to "Create Your Own" personal recipe with up to five topping combinations. The original offerings come in three bold handcrafted recipes - Double Pepperoni, Meaty Deluxe and Supremo.

The recipe that took more than a year and more than 500 iterations to develop, was in such high demand when it debuted in early 2021. The launch ultimately led to Pizza Hut's best quarterly sales results in 10 years.

Each Detroit-Style pizza is rectangular-shaped, served up with cheese all the way to the edge creating a caramelized crust, loaded with toppings and topped with a premium vine-ripened tomato sauce.

Pizza Hut Detroit-Style pizza is available now at locations nationwide for contactless delivery, carryout, curbside pickup or the recently introduced digital order pick-up window, The Hut Lane.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

YUM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular