Pizza Hut Announces Contactless Curbside Pickup

(RTTNews) - In an effort to keep its customers as well as employees safe, Pizza Hut has started contactless curbside pickup at participating restaurants nationwide.

Customers, who want contactless curbside checkout, are only required to simply check the contactless curbside box at checkout on the website and app, or ask a team member over the phone.

While placing an order, customers can provide details on the vehicle they're driving, and then pre-pay using a credit or debit card. Once they arrive, they can call the store or look for the curbside attendant. A gloved team member will bring out pizza and place it in their car. As with all orders, Pizza Hut's process requires that once pizza leaves Pizza Hut's 400+ degree oven, it slides hands-free into the box without anyone touching the pizza until the box is opened at home.

Pizza Hut will also introduce a new tamper proof safety seals, which will be applied to all medium and large pizza boxes. The new safety seal must be broken by the customer in order to access the food inside.

Pizza Hut is also introducing new recommended safety procedures and by planning to make certain personal protective equipment available to franchisees, team members, and its franchisees' team members.

